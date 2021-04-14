Analysts Set Expectations for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PJT. Zacks Investment Research lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

