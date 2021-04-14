Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 14th (ACB, ACLS, ADOCY, AHEXY, AIXXF, AKZOY, AMKBY, ARKAY, ASHTY, ASMIY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 14th:

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of AvalonBay have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The residential REIT has high-quality assets in some of the United States’ premium markets and is likely to benefit from a rebound in demand. It is banking on technology and scale to drive innovation and margin expansion. Earlier, it had announced that its total residential rental revenues for established communities for the two-month period ended Feb 28 fell 9.1%, year on year, in line with its expectation. AvalonBay has significant exposure to challenged urban residential assets. Amid the pandemic’s adverse impact on the job market, flexible working environment and low mortgage rate, demand for its units and tenants’ rent-paying capabilities will likely remain affected in its markets, impacting rental rates and leading to high-concession activity.”

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pi Financial. They currently have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN). Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN). Stifel Nicolaus issued a buy rating on the stock.

Elementis (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$27.00 target price on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. The firm currently has a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Insperity remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. Its consistency in rewarding shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks boosts investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Insperity's strong balance sheet is also aiding. Partly due to these tailwinds, the company's shares have increased significantly over the past year. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with rising operating expenses due to heavy investments in growth, technology, product and service offerings. The company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claim costs and payroll taxes. The company’s top-line remained weak in 2020 due to fall in average number of worksite employees paid per month.”

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$62.00 price target on the stock.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

