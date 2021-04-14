Analyzing Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harpoon Therapeutics $5.78 million 117.20 -$55.57 million ($2.55) -8.20 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Harpoon Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harpoon Therapeutics -434.74% -68.32% -29.45% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harpoon Therapeutics and Taysha Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harpoon Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.91%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $43.92, suggesting a potential upside of 71.75%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Harpoon Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. It also develops HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and other MSLN-expressing tumors; HPN217 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN328 for the treatment of SCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with AbbVie Biotechnology Ltd. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

