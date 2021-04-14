Analyzing Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) & TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) and Nexeon MedSystems (OTCMKTS:NXNN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TransMedics Group and Nexeon MedSystems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransMedics Group $23.60 million 34.62 -$33.55 million ($2.36) -12.65 Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexeon MedSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransMedics Group.

Profitability

This table compares TransMedics Group and Nexeon MedSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransMedics Group -131.35% -38.95% -24.10% Nexeon MedSystems N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

TransMedics Group has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nexeon MedSystems has a beta of 12.71, meaning that its share price is 1,171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.7% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of Nexeon MedSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TransMedics Group and Nexeon MedSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nexeon MedSystems 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransMedics Group presently has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.07%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than Nexeon MedSystems.

Summary

Nexeon MedSystems beats TransMedics Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Nexeon MedSystems Company Profile

Nexeon MedSystems Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes neurostimulation technology for the treatment of various neurological disorders through electrical stimulation of neural tissues. Its neurostimulation technology platform would provide treatment to patients in several neurostimulator markets, including deep brain stimulation, peripheral electrical nerve stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and other neurostimulator markets. The company develops the Viant, a deep brain stimulation system for Parkinson's disease in the United States, as well as for Parkinson's disease, Essential Tremor, and Dystonia in Europe. Nexeon MedSystems Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

