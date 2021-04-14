Analyzing Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Pulmatrix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pulmatrix and Sesen Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sesen Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Pulmatrix presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 385.44%. Sesen Bio has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 215.13%. Given Pulmatrix’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pulmatrix is more favorable than Sesen Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmatrix and Sesen Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix -166.00% -147.81% -56.43% Sesen Bio N/A N/A -14.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pulmatrix and Sesen Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix $7.91 million 7.32 -$20.60 million ($0.80) -1.29 Sesen Bio N/A N/A -$107.50 million ($0.39) -6.10

Pulmatrix has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Sesen Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmatrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sesen Bio has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pulmatrix beats Sesen Bio on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications. It engages in developing Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal drug that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the prevention and treatment of fungal infections and allergic/hypersensitivity reactions to fungus in patients with severe lung diseases comprising asthma, cystic fibrosis, and allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for patients with lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and PUR3100, an iSPERSE formulation of dihydroergotamine for the treatment of acute migraine. The company has a license agreement with RespiVert Ltd. for access to a portfolio of kinase inhibitor drug candidates; a development and commercialization agreement with Cipla Technologies LLC for the development and commercialization of Pulmazole; and a collaboration and license agreement with Sensory Cloud, Inc. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trials for use in the treatment of BCG-unresponsive NMIBC; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Sesen Bio, Inc. has an agreement with Leiden University Medical Center to co-develop an imaging agent. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

