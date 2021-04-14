Analyzing Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) & Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Sundance Energy (NASDAQ:SNDE) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Sundance Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sundance Energy and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundance Energy -291.44% -21.96% -8.64% Talos Energy -5.36% 1.20% 0.50%

Volatility and Risk

Sundance Energy has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sundance Energy and Talos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundance Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talos Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sundance Energy presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Talos Energy has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%. Given Sundance Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sundance Energy is more favorable than Talos Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sundance Energy and Talos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundance Energy $203.58 million 0.00 -$39.59 million ($0.58) N/A Talos Energy $927.62 million 1.08 $58.73 million $3.56 3.45

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy. Sundance Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

