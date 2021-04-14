Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anaplan alerts:

On Wednesday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04.

NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 3,411,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,309. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.22 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 62,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.90.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.