Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.26. The company has a market cap of $933.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.70. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

