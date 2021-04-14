Anchor Protocol Price Hits $5.13 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00008149 BTC on exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $270.42 million and $7.47 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00020673 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,686,728 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

