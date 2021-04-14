Andrew Craig Miller Sells 5,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Craig Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,717. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.93 and a beta of 2.07. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.15.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.36.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 3,169.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 1,336.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

