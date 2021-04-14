Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.
About Anglo American Platinum
Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.