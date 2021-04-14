Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 235.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGPPF opened at $145.17 on Wednesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $43.78 and a 1-year high of $155.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.44.

About Anglo American Platinum

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and gold.

