AnimalGo (GOM2) Achieves Market Cap of $11.05 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One AnimalGo coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $71,410.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

AnimalGo (GOM2) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

