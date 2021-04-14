ANON Trading Up 32.7% This Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 57.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. ANON has a market capitalization of $28,447.05 and approximately $44.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ANON has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00265865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004236 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

