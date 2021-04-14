AnRKey X ($ANRX) Achieves Market Cap of $16.74 Million

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and approximately $625,148.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AnRKey X has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AnRKey X alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00736934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.98 or 0.99645350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.60 or 0.00845822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About AnRKey X

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,283,948 coins. AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . The official website for AnRKey X is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here

AnRKey X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnRKey X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnRKey X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AnRKey X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AnRKey X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.