Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANTH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ANTH remained flat at $$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 115,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,888. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.19.

About Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines for patients with unmet medical needs. It develops Sollpura, a non-porcine investigational pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency; and Blisibimod, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell mediated autoimmune diseases, including immunoglobulin A nephropathy or IgA nephropathy.

