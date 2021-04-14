Anthony Cooper Sells 30,000 Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Stock

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) insider Anthony Cooper sold 30,000 shares of FW Thorpe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total value of £102,000 ($133,263.65).

Shares of LON:TFW traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 359 ($4.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,918. FW Thorpe Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 271.37 ($3.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 370 ($4.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 335.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 325.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 1.49 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

