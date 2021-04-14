Antiample Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $139.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00061427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00089034 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00634849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00032646 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.