APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,375 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 8.6% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $43,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,980. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

