APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Has $51.39 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 10.1% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,731. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $147.60 and a twelve month high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

