APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Sells 39,568 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 516,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after buying an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,566,586 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.