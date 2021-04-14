Aphria Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:APH)

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APH) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aphria in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Pi Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.45 million.

Shares of APH opened at C$15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.15. Aphria has a 52 week low of C$7.51 and a 52 week high of C$24.75.

