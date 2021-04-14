Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.

APHA opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.10). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aphria will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

