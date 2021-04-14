Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Pi Financial

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) was downgraded by research analysts at Pi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.
APHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Aphria from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Aphria from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.66.
APHA opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $32.29.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aphria in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aphria in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.
About Aphria
Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.
Featured Article: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.