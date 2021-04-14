Apollo Currency (APL) One Day Volume Tops $16.78 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $173.87 million and approximately $16.78 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00059174 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00372289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002306 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00023752 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,392.64 or 0.03840340 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

