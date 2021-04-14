Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $5.55. Apollo Endosurgery shares last traded at $5.52, with a volume of 89,771 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on APEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $143.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Barr purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $94,652.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $126,610.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 351,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 69,645 shares of company stock worth $332,964. 30.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 900,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

