Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.27.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $33.66 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $140,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after buying an additional 136,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,136,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,794,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,853,000 after purchasing an additional 789,616 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 2,235,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,474,000 after buying an additional 397,598 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

