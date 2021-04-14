AppCoins (APPC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $48.24 million and $2.85 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00056578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00087344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.34 or 0.00622945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00032014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00036231 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,323,608 coins and its circulating supply is 245,323,607 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.