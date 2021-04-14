Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 574,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.65% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $18,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,083,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 360.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 99,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 144.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 78,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.89.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 2.45%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.