Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 94.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 457,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 222,031 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average of $124.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

