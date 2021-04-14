Apria’s Quiet Period To End on April 21st (NYSE:HAYW)

Apria’s (NYSE:HAYW) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 21st. Apria had issued 40,277,778 shares in its IPO on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Apria’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Apria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE HAYW opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. Apria has a 1 year low of $15.61 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000 over the last ninety days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

