AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of AptarGroup worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.11 and a 12 month high of $147.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average is $131.42.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

