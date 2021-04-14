APY.Finance (APY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42.73 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and $2.49 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.60 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00066076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00265328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.65 or 0.00736934 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,098.98 or 0.99645350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.60 or 0.00845822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

