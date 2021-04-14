Arcblock (ABT) Price Hits $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $24.69 million and $12.56 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00065734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.41 or 0.00683199 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00088817 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00036602 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

