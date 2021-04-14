Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $47.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 36,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $777,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

