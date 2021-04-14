Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Reduced by Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. cut its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.5% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.54. The company had a trading volume of 35,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,784. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

