Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

ACA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CJS Securities lowered Arcosa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACA stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

