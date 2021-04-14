Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $28.79. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $28.52, with a volume of 194 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARQT shares. Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $52,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $64,878.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $899,405.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after purchasing an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,895,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5,323.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 149,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

