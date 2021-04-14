Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Up 19.1% This Week

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $177,966.90 and approximately $78.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigiDinar Token (DDRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,154,640 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.