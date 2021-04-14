Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACRE shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

