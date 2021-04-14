Argon Price Reaches $0.19 (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Argon has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. Argon has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $1.73 million worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00068876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00274341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.69 or 0.00750313 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,426.50 or 0.99724778 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $530.58 or 0.00847593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,509,542 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

