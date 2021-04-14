Argos Holdings Gp Llc Sells 6,150,000 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chewy stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.56. 3,504,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,008. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average of $84.59. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

