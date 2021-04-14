Arion Market Capitalization Achieves $112,859.73 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $112,859.73 and approximately $63.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00068518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.25 or 0.00275592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.70 or 0.00748731 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,770.58 or 0.99847634 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $531.90 or 0.00846082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,799,119 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

