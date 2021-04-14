Arionum Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $102,867.03 and approximately $14.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,477.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,391.25 or 0.03708671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00417415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 76.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $802.62 or 0.01244805 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.40 or 0.00504670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.21 or 0.00462507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00350215 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00033038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

