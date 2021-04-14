Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $359.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.29.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $314.33 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.96 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.72 and a 200-day moving average of $277.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $648.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $3,175,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,158.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,207 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,235. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

