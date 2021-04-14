Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF remained flat at $$27.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.
About Aristocrat Leisure
