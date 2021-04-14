Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARLUF remained flat at $$27.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.70.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as social web and mobile gaming services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.