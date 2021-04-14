Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.
Shares of AHH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,836. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
