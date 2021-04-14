Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at DA Davidson

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of AHH traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 113,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,836. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $44.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5,323.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

