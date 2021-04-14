ARMOR (ARMOR) Market Cap Reaches $29.75 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00002279 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $29.75 million and $5.88 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

