Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 410,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 54,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $50,797.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $73.66 and a one year high of $134.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

