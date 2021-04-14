Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AITX remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 42,592,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,019,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.