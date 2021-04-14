Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Update

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,194,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITX remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 42,592,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,019,453. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.35.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.