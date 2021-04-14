Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 523,362 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 228.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 752,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 523,362 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Arvest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arvest Bank Trust Division owned about 2.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $29,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,250. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72.

