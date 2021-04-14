Arvest Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,166 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $52.31. 235,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,575,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.